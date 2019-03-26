Clemson WR Rodgers suffers leg injury

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers could be lost for an extended period after the junior suffered a leg injury in Monday's practice.

The Athletic reported that Rodgers suffered an ACL injury, though a source said that diagnosis would be premature.

Rodgers acknowledged the injury in a Twitter post Monday night.

Rodgers was Clemson's third-leading receiver last year, catching 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns, while also serving as the Tigers' primary punt returner, with 299 return yards and one touchdown.

If Rodgers is out for much or all of the 2019 season, Clemson remains in solid shape at receiver. Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins both return after strong 2018 campaigns, and two four-star recruits -- Frank Ladson Jr. and Joe Ngata -- are enrolled already and have earned praise this spring.

Rodgers is the son of former Tennessee star and current Vols assistant Tee Martin.