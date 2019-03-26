Clemson WR Rodgers tears ACL in practice

Clemson junior wide receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a torn ACL in Monday's practice. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Rodgers got hurt running a routine pass route.

Swinney said that if Rodgers' rehab after surgery goes well, he could return for the 2019 season.

Rodgers acknowledged the injury in a Twitter post Monday night, commenting that he "would be back better than ever."

Rodgers was Clemson's third-leading receiver last season, catching 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns, while also serving as the Tigers' primary punt returner, registering 299 return yards and one touchdown.

If Rodgers misses the 2019 season, Clemson remains in solid shape at receiver.

Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins both return after strong 2018 campaigns, and two four-star recruits -- Frank Ladson Jr. and Joe Ngata -- already are enrolled and have earned praise this spring.

Rodgers is the son of former Tennessee star and current Vols assistant Tee Martin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.