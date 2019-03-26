Ohio State LB Hilliard, WR Babb out indefinitely

Ohio State will be without two potential contributors for the foreseeable future. Wide receiver Kamryn Babb and linebacker Justin Hilliard both sustained injuries that require surgery, the school confirmed Tuesday night.

A statement from the football program's spokesman said both players will be out indefinitely.

Hilliard, a rising senior and a former five-star prospect coming out of high school, has been plagued by injuries during his time in Columbus. Hilliard has already undergone surgery for the injury.

Babb a redshirt freshman, has also had his time as a Buckeye slowed by injuries. After tearing his ACL during his senior year of high school, Babb also missed his first season of college. He was expected to work his way into a competition for playing time at wide receiver before the injury.

Ohio State says he will have surgery sometime in the next week, but did not include any estimate of how long he would be out or specifics about his injury.