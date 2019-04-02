Georgia gets series with Florida St. and Clemson

Georgia has scheduled future home-and-home series with Florida State and Clemson, another sign that College Football Playoff contenders understand the importance of strong nonconference scheduling.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles will open the 2027 season in Tallahassee on Sept. 4, and Florida State will travel to Athens to play Sept. 16, 2028, the schools announced Tuesday.

The new series with Clemson will take place in 2032 and 2033, as the schools previously announced a home-and-home series for 2029 and 2030. Clemson will play in Athens on Sept. 4, 2032 and Georgia will travel to Clemson to play Sept. 3, 2033. They also will play each other in the 2024 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in 2024, meaning the two historic geographical rivals are scheduled to play five times between 2024 and 2033.

The 2027 season opener with Florida State in Tallahassee will be the first regular-season meeting between the two teams since Oct. 16, 1965, though they most recently played in the 2003 Sugar Bowl.

In addition to Florida State and Clemson, Georgia has future home-and-home games scheduled with Texas and UCLA. Georgia is now scheduled to play Florida State and Texas in 2028, and Clemson and Texas in 2029 -- giving the Bulldogs three Power 5 nonconference games those seasons (including the traditional regular-season finale against rival Georgia Tech).

Clemson also has future Power 5 nonconference series against LSU and Oklahoma set. The Tigers and Seminoles also play Notre Dame in a rotation with other ACC schools as part of a scheduling agreement with the Irish.