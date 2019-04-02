UGA's issues continue with 2 more player arrests

Georgia football players Brenton Cox and Robert Beal Jr. were arrested Tuesday and charged with marijuana possession, the latest incident in a series of off-the-field issues for the Bulldogs program.

Online records for the Athens-Clarke County jail show Beal and Cox were charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Each posted $1,000 bond.

Cox, a rising sophomore, played in 13 games as a freshman, including a start in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He had 20 total tackles and one sack for the season.

Beal, also a rising sophomore, made 15 tackles in 11 games in 2018.

The arrests come a week after Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with bar employees at the Cloud Bar.

Also, linebacker Jaden Hunter was arrested March 20 on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area. In addition, safety Latavious Brini was charged with misdemeanor simple battery in February.