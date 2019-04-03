TCU cancels spring game, citing injuries, depth

TCU will not have a spring football game this year because of injuries and limited depth, coach Gary Patterson told local reporters on Tuesday.

Patterson said the Horned Frogs are practicing this spring with about half of the 85 scholarship players allowed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The team had hoped to host a spring game (it was scheduled for Saturday), but a rash of injuries and limited roster numbers while the team awaits incoming freshmen and transfers who won't arrive until the summer have made it difficult.

The Horned Frogs, who are coming off a 7-6 season including a win in the Cheez-It Bowl over Cal, were hit hard by injuries last season as well. Patterson said last November that 35 players missed four or more games in the 2018 season, according to the Dallas Morning News.

TCU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31, hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Amon G. Carter Stadium.