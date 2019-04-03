QB Tuttle granted immediate eligibility at Indiana

Quarterback transfer Jack Tuttle will be eligible immediately for Indiana after the NCAA approved his waiver request, the team announced Wednesday.

Tuttle, who in December transferred to Indiana from Utah, will have four years of eligibility with the Hoosiers. Tuttle has been practicing with the team this spring and competing alongside quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix. "We are very pleased for Jack and his family," Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "We look forward to him competing this fall. We also appreciate the NCAA's assistance throughout this process."

Tuttle didn't play last season for Utah after Jason Shelley beat him out for the backup quarterback job. Utah confirmed in mid-October that he was no longer with the team. A three-star recruit according to ESPN, Tuttle competed in the 2017 Elite 11 finals and also at The Opening.