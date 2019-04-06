Report: Tuberville to run for Senate in Alabama

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is joining the Republican race to win back the Senate seat from Democrat Doug Jones in 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Tuberville, who coached the Tigers from 1999-2008, is set to announce his candidacy Saturday, a person familiar with Tuberville's decision told the AP. This person wasn't authorized to publicly discuss Tuberville's plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tuberville's Auburn tenure included an undefeated 2004 season in which the Tigers were left out of the BCS National Championship Game in favor of USC and Oklahoma. He led Auburn to eight other bowl appearances.

Tuberville has a career coaching record of 159-99 with stops at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. He resigned with the Bearcats in 2016 as his final coaching stop.

Republicans are trying to recapture the seat that was held by Republican Jeff Sessions, who was President Donald Trump's first attorney general.

Jones, a former U.S. attorney, defeated ex-state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a special election in 2017 after the Republican candidate was accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations.

Already in the GOP race is Bradley Byrne, a congressman.

The primary is set for March 3, 2020.