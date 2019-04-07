Notre Dame adds WR Johnson to stellar '20 class

Notre Dame added a top wide receiver to its 2020 class on Saturday when ESPN Junior 300 recruit Jordan Johnson announced his commitment.

Johnson, the No. 38 ranked prospect overall, had offers from nearly every major program in the country, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver out of De Smet Jesuit high school in St. Louis, committed while on a visit, and adds to Notre Dame's excellent start to its 2020 class, especially on the offensive side.

Johnson joins ESPN Jr. 300 quarterback Drew Pyne, the No. 8-ranked pocket-passer in the class, as well as ESPN Jr. 300 tight ends Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer, both of whom are ranked in the top five at their position.

At his current ranking, Johnson is the highest-ranked wide receiver to commit to the Irish since Shaq Evans, who was ranked No. 40 overall, in the 2009 class.

With this addition, Notre Dame now has five ESPN Jr. 300 commitments and six total in the 2020 class.