Clemson, vying for top class, lands No. 63 Davis

Clemson added another big piece to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday when ESPN Junior 300 defensive back Fred Davis announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Davis, the No. 63 prospect overall, chose Clemson over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

"It was like a family environment there," Davis told ESPN. "They have a great atmosphere and the coaches really care about their players."

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, also mentioned the dominance on defense Clemson has displayed over the past few years as a factor in his commitment. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables played a big role in his recruitment and ultimately helped push Clemson over the top.

"The defense is very consistent," Davis said. "[Venables] basically has an NFL scheme on defense, so whatever he does, it relates to the NFL. It's basically getting you prepared for the NFL in college."

Clemson has not had any problems recruiting under head coach Dabo Swinney, but the staff has never finished with the No. 1-ranked class overall.

The prospects in this 2020 class are trying to change that, however, and Davis has been a part of those conversations, trying to convince other top recruits to join.

"We have a group text with a bunch of guys," Davis said. "We are all talking about building this into the No. 1 class and then trying to win a national championship together."

The most notable target left is ESPN Jr. 300 quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The No. 1-ranked pocket-passer in the class, Uiagalelei has Clemson very high on his list and among his finalists. The Clemson commitments are after him to jump on board.

Adding Davis into the class gives Clemson 10 ESPN Jr. 300 commitments, which is tied with LSU and second only to Alabama's 11. Maybe even more impressive than that stat is that nine of the 10 are ranked within the top 150.

In fact, Davis is the second corner in this class ranked in the top 100, with R.J. Mickens ranked No. 58 overall.

As it stands right now, Clemson is neck-and-neck with Alabama for the top class and should be fighting for that top spot once the cycle ends in February.