Bama, OU to have home-and-home in 2032-33

Alabama and Oklahoma have agreed to a home-and-home football series to be played in the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

The Sooners will host the first game in Norman on Sept. 11, 2032. The following season's game will be played on Sept. 10, 2033, in Tuscaloosa.

"Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history, and we are pleased to be able to add a home-and-home series with them to our schedule in 2032 and 2033," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "We played an exciting game with OU this past season in the Orange Bowl and matchups like this are so important to college football. It is not only great for the fans, but our team always enjoys challenges like these outside of SEC play."

While Oklahoma holds a 3-2-1 series advantage over Alabama, the Crimson Tide recently got the best of the Sooners, winning the Capital One Orange Bowl, 45-34, during the semifinal round of last season's College Football Playoff.

Alabama opens this coming season with Duke. Oklahoma, which recently added former Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts as a graduate transfer, will start the season against Houston.

The Sooners recently announced that they will play another home-and-home series with Clemson in 2035 and 2036.