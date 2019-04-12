Part of Pitt facility to be named for Aaron Donald

Pitt is naming part of its practice facility after Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald following a seven-figure donation to the football program, the school announced Friday.

The school said it will honor the donation by renaming the ground floor of the practice facility the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.

"It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh," Donald said in a statement. "My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach (Pat) Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players."

Donald, 27, is the youngest million-dollar donor in school history, according to the school, which added that it also the largest donation ever by a former Pitt letterman.

Donald was a unanimous All-American and the ACC Player of the Year during his senior season in 2013. The Rams drafted him in the first round the following year, and he has been a first-team All-Pro each of the past four seasons.