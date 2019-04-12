Police look into PSU sexual misconduct complaint

Police on Penn State's campus are looking into a sexual misconduct complaint that a student "inappropriately touched" other students at the football program's training facility multiple times during the last 15 months.

The university posted a notice of the complaint Thursday night. University officials would not say whether the students involved are members of the football team or connected to the program. Clery Act laws require universities to notify the public about allegations of sexual misconduct when they are made to law enforcement.

A university spokesman said he could not add any more detail to the complaint because it is part of an ongoing investigation.

The public note said that the alleged assaults started in January 2018 and continued up through this Thursday. The report did not provide details about how frequently the inappropriate touching occurred. Police said they received a third party report that a series of "alleged indecent assaults" had occurred at the Lasch Building, which is where the Nittany Lions football team has its practice facility and office space.

No further details were available Friday morning.