Purdue's Brohm gets 7-year, $36.8 million deal

Purdue has finalized a new seven-year, $36.8 million contract for coach Jeff Brohm.

Purdue's board of trustees on Friday approved the agreement, which includes a $1.7 million signing bonus spread over the next two years. Brohm, 47, is 13-13 with two bowl appearances at Purdue and opted to remain with the Boilermakers after Louisville pursued him for its head-coaching vacancy in November. Brohm played and coached at Louisville and grew up in the city.

This is the second new contract Brohm has received at the school, which gave him a seven-year, $29 million deal after the 2017 season. Brohm's base salary will increase from $4.2 million in 2019 to $4.8 million at the end of the agreement in 2025. He also will receive annual retention bonuses increasing from $300,000-$600,000.

Purdue also increased the salary pool from Brohm's assistants by $380,000 to $4.35 million.

"Purdue University is a special place, and the support we have received from Boilermaker fans everywhere has inspired us to work even harder to achieve our goals," Brohm said in a prepared statement. "My family and I are extremely happy in West Lafayette, and our entire staff is excited about the great opportunities that lie ahead for Purdue football.