Spring bling: OSU punter gives on-field proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rings for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships weren't the only bling on the field for the Ohio State Buckeyes during their spring game Saturday.

Punter Drue Chrisman showed up with plans to give as well as receive, presenting an engagement ring to his girlfriend during an on-field halftime proposal.

The senior, who also serves as the team's holder on place-kicking attempts, was pretending to hold a ball for his girlfriend to attempt a field goal as part of a halftime contest. He caught the snap, but as she approached for the kick, Chrisman waved her to a stop.

He then pulled the engagement ring from its hiding spot, and, with him conveniently already on one knee, popped the question.

Chrisman's girlfriend said yes, and they were both mobbed by his teammates before the second half began.

The 61,102 fans who showed up for Ohio State's spring game gave them a round of applause.