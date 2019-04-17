Ex-starting QB Carter to transfer from TTU

Texas Tech quarterback McLane Carter announced Tuesday he will be leaving the Red Raiders.

The left-handed passer began the 2018 season as the starter, but he sustained a high-ankle sprain in the opener against Ole Miss. True freshman Alan Bowman took over as Tech's starting quarterback. After returning from the ankle injury, Carter spent the rest of the season as a backup.

Carter did start the regular-season finale against Baylor, which the Red Raiders lost 35-24 to finish 5-7 on the season and just miss out on a bowl game.

In his two-year career with the Red Raiders, the former junior college transfer completed 51 of 97 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with four interceptions.

Carter will be a graduate transfer and have one season of eligibility remaining at his new school.