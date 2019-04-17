USC QB Fink in portal, seeking more playing time

USC quarterback Matt Fink has entered the transfer portal and will seek an opportunity for playing time elsewhere.

"It was a tough decision to say the least, but I think it's best for myself to get the word out that I'm graduating and that I'm able to play for two years," Fink said. "I'm looking for a school that fits me and is ready to get the ball rolling."

Fink said he will complete his degree in communications from USC in early July and would be open to staying at the school if a better option doesn't materialize.

"I'm not fully committed to leaving," he said. "It's not like USC doesn't fit me anymore. I just think there might be better opportunities. If there is something out there and it fits me well and they will take me in, that's the place for me."

In three years at USC, Fink completed 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown. He redshirted in 2016 before backing up Sam Darnold in 2017 and true freshman JT Daniels in 2018. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

When USC coach Clay Helton brought in Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator prior to spring practice, he said there would be an open competition for the starting job. However, there was no indication over the past several weeks that Fink was in line to unseat Daniels. The competition also featured redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and early enrollee Kedon Slovis.