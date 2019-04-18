Purdue QB Sindelar gets extra year of eligibility

Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar has received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA, the team confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Sindelar will have two years of eligibility left. He played the final few games of 2017 with an ACL tear and started the 2018 opener, but knee tendinitis and an undisclosed upper-body injury limited him to only one other game.

Purdue applied for the additional year earlier this spring. Sindelar told The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier, which first reported the news, that he hopes he won't need to play for Purdue in 2020.

"Hopefully, I can perform well enough this season to be able to get drafted," Sindelar told the newspaper. "That would be ideal. For some reason, if that does not happen and I'm able to take that sixth year to increase that opportunity, then that's what is going to happen."

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sindelar has 2,547 career passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions at Purdue. He started eight games in 2017 and was named Foster Farms Bowl MVP after leading Purdue to a win over Arizona.