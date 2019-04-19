Aggies turn to legend Slocum for interim AD role

Hall of Fame coach R.C. Slocum, the winningest head coach in Texas A&M history, will serve as the school's interim athletic director following the departure of Scott Woodward on Thursday.

Slocum, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012, led Texas A&M to a record of 123-47-2 from 1989 to 2002 while never having a losing season. He also served as an assistant coach at Kansas State and USC.

"My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed," Slocum said in a statement.

Prior to Friday's announcement, Slocum had served as a special assistant to the university president Michael Young.

"While reporting to me as a special assistant, R.C. has demonstrated his dedication to this University and always is an exemplary representative for Aggies everywhere," Young said in a statement.

The school has not set a timeline for finding a permanent AD.

Woodward left the Aggies to become LSU athletic director earlier this week. As AD since 2016, he made splashy hires with Jimbo Fisher as football coach in 2017 and Buzz Williams as basketball coach earlier this month.

Slocum was named to the College Football Playoff selection committee in January.

ESPN's Heather Dinich and Chris Low contributed to this report.