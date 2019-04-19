Source: Saban set for hip replacement surgery

Alabama coach Nick Saban is expected to have hip replacement surgery Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

USA Today was first to report the scheduled procedure.

Saban, 67, addressed what he called a "bothersome" hip after the Crimson Tide's spring game on Saturday, saying it would be evaluated by doctors and could require six to eight weeks of recovery.

"I want to get it fixed because I don't want to coach for one more year, I want to coach for a lot of more years," Saban told reporters. "So whenever things like this come up, I want to be aggressive and proactive to try and get it taken care of. We'll certainly do that, and we've got really good people to do it."

Typically, Alabama doesn't begin fall practice until early August, giving the coach more than three months to recover.

The Crimson Tide open the season against Duke on Aug. 31.