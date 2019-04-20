K-State WR Rison arrested for domestic battery

Kansas State receiver Hunter Rison was arrested Friday for domestic battery, the Riley County (Kansas) police department told The Mercury newspaper.

Rison faces a charge of domestic battery to a family/person in a dating relationship. He is free on $1,000 bond.

The 20-year-old was indefinitely suspended from the team for a violation of team and departmental policy on Saturday. The school did not provide further explanation for the suspension.

Rison, a redshirt sophomore, transferred from Michigan State and sat out last season.

In his freshman year, Rison played in 12 games for the Spartans with 18 receptions for 223 yards.

Rison is the son of former Michigan State and NFL receiver, Andre Rison.