Ex-PSU president wants conviction overturned

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Former Penn State president Graham Spanier is asking a federal magistrate judge to overturn his conviction for child endangerment, less than a week before he is scheduled to start serving two months in jail.

Spanier was in a Scranton, Pennsylvania, courthouse Thursday as his lawyers argued it violated the U.S. Constitution to convict him under a 2007 law for mishandling a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in 2001.

The attorney general's office wants U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick to do what state courts have done and uphold Spanier's misdemeanor conviction.

Mehalchick didn't indicate when she will rule. It's unclear whether she might order a new trial or take some other action.

The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out of his job shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 for child molestation.