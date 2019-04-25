Oklahoma to host game on Sunday for first time

Oklahoma's season opener against Houston has been moved to Sunday, Sept. 1. The game will be on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the first Sunday game the Sooners have ever hosted. Previously, they have played on Sundays only in three bowl games.

"The fact that the game is occurring on Labor Day weekend made it possible for us to make this change," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "Otherwise, I think it would have been very difficult to consider a Sunday evening option. We understand the concerns that some may have with a Sunday game, but we hope the later kickoff mitigates some of those. We certainly are sensitive to church and other events that are held on Sunday."

The NFL season doesn't begin until after Labor Day.

The Cougars knocked off OU the last time the two programs met, in the 2016 opener in Houston.