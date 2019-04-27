Elite WR prospect Jarrett joins loaded LSU class

LSU's 2020 recruiting class was already off to a fast start, but the Tigers added another elite prospect Saturday when ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced his commitment.

Jarrett is the No. 22 recruit overall and chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia, among others.

Jarrett is a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. He is the No. 2-ranked receiver in the 2020 class and the third wide receiver committed to LSU in this class ranked within the top 67 spots of the ESPN Jr. 300.

He joins Jermaine Burton and Kayshon Boute, the other two receivers in the class, in what is turning out to be an excellent recruiting haul for Ed Orgeron and his staff. Jarrett is the second-highest-ranked commitment for LSU behind California cornerback Elias Ricks, the No. 19 prospect.

Jarrett's commitment gives LSU at total of 13, all of whom are ranked in the ESPN Jr. 300. Those 13 recruits in the top 300 are the most of any FBS program, one more than both Clemson and Alabama and six more than Miami.