Texas Tech DL John Scott III injured in shooting

Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III was one of two people injured in a shooting near a student apartment complex pool in Lubbock, Texas.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. local time Saturday near the Park East Student Living Apartments pool.

Police say the male victim, identified by the university as Scott, was seriously injured but in stable condition. An unidentified woman suffered minor injuries.

"Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time," Texas Tech said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

It is not known what prompted the shooting, and the suspect remains at large.