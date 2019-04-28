Texas Tech DL Scott hospitalized after shooting

Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III has been hospitalized following a shooting near a student apartment complex pool in Lubbock, Texas.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. local time Saturday near the Park East Student Living Apartments pool.

Police say two people, one of whom was seriously injured, were found on the scene and taken to the hospital. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, Texas Tech confirmed that one of the victims was Scott.

"Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

The extent of Scott's injuries were not yet known.

It is not known what prompted the shooting, and the suspect remains at large.