LSU adds OLB Sampah to impressive 2020 class

LSU's recruiting efforts in the 2020 class are gaining more and more momentum as the recruiting cycle rolls on.

The Tigers added yet another highly ranked recruit to the class on Monday when ESPN 300 linebacker Antoine Sampah announced his commitment.

COMMITTED🐯@LSUfootball💜@CoachEdOrgeron @CoachDaveAranda @BallCoach34 @GJrWorth #WBD🔰

🙏🏽 1 Peter 5:10 "But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you" pic.twitter.com/JuHzAiTiwc — Antoine Sampah (@_antoinesampah) April 30, 2019

Sampah is the No. 51 ranked prospect overall and chose LSU over Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and West Virginia, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound recruit from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, gives LSU 14 total commitments in the class, 10 of which are ranked in the ESPN 300. Sampah is also the sixth LSU commit ranked in the top 150, which speaks to the type of talent the staff has coming in this class.

The class is led by wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, the No. 30 prospect, and cornerback Elias Ricks, the No. 41 ranked recruit.

While it has quite a few talented recruits in the class, one of the more noteworthy aspects is that seven different states are represented from the 14 commitments. LSU had 10 states represented from 25 commitments in the 2019 class, which shows the national reach the staff has focused on in recent classes.