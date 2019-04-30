Wake Forest gives new 8-year deal to Clawson

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is getting a new eight-year contract with the school, it was announced Tuesday.

The new agreement will take Clawson through the 2026 season and will include a larger salary pool for Clawson's assistant coaches. Clawson had been under contract through the 2024 season after agreeing to a new deal in January 2017.

"I am excited to know that Dave Clawson will be the football coach at Wake Forest for a long, long time," outgoing athletic director Ron Wellman said in a statement. "Our desire is for him to finish his coaching career at Wake Forest and we have every reason to believe that will be the case. Dave has done a superb job in managing all aspects of our football program and the future of the team is extremely bright with his leadership."

Clawson, 51, is 28-35 in five years at Wake Forest but has recorded winning records and bowl victories in each of the past three seasons. He is 118-115 overall as a head coach at Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest.

The new contract was engineered by Wellman, whose retirement is effective Wednesday. He will be replaced by new AD John Currie.

"I'm honored to receive a long-term contract," Clawson said in a statement. "... Wake Forest is making a significant commitment to personnel, resources and facilities that will benefit the entire program and position us to remain successful. Our staff is thankful and determined to continue being a perennial bowl team with the goal of competing for championships."