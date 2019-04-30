Report: Fenway to host bowl game starting in '20

A bowl game to be played at Boston's Fenway Park will be one of three bowls to be added in 2020, Stadium reported Tuesday.

New bowl games also will be played in Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Stadium reported.

The game at Fenway Park will pit a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference against one from the American Athletic Conference, according to the report.

Fenway will become the third Major League Baseball ballpark to host a college football bowl game, joining Yankee Stadium, which hosts the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, and Chase Field (the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks), which hosts the Cheez-It Bowl.

Fenway Park hosted Harvard vs. Yale in 2018 and was the site of three college football games in 2017 (Brown-Dartmouth, UMass-Maine and UConn-Boston College). It also hosted a game between Notre Dame and Boston College in 2015.

The Boston Red Sox's stadium has hosted football games since it opened in 1912 and has been the home of several professional football franchises, including the American Football League's Boston Patriots from 1963 to '68.