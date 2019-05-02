        <
        >

          Pac-12: No plans to change schedule philosophy

          9:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Pac-12 has no plans to change its football scheduling policies and philosophies, including playing nine conference games, to enhance the league's chances to place a team in the four-team playoff.

          Commissioner Larry Scott said Wednesday conference coaches and administrators discussed during meetings this week ways to improve the league's chances of placing a team in the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 has failed to have a team selected three times in the CFP's five-year existence, more than any other P5 league.

          In addition to playing nine conference games, several Pac-12 schools infrequently play FCS teams and will schedule two Power Five nonconference opponents in the same season.

          "It's pretty apparent our schools do not singularly focus on how do we skate through as easily as possible?" Scott told reporters.

