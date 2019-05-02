Ex-Florida QB Jones accused of sexual battery

Former Florida quarterback Jalon Jones, who is now in the NCAA transfer portal, was accused of sexual battery in April.

"We are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols," Florida spokesman Steve McClain said in a statement,

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a student accused Jones of sexual assault on April 6 but declined to press charges.

Jones, an ESPN 300 prospect from Richmond, Virginia, enrolled at Florida in January and participated in spring practice.