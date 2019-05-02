Florida QB Jones accused of sexual battery

Florida quarterback Jalon Jones, who is now in the NCAA transfer portal, was accused of sexual battery by two women in April.

According to two University of Florida Police Department reports, two Florida students accused Jones of sexual assault in separate incidents in his apartment on April 6. Both women declined to press charges.

The first incident started as consensual sex, until the woman told Jones repeatedly to stop. According to the police report, he refused. She eventually was able to push him off her and leave his room.

In the second incident a short time later, Jones approached a different woman in the kitchen. She told police he sexually assaulted her, and even though she told him repeatedly to stop, he only did when he heard someone else enter the room.

"We are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols," Florida spokesman Steve McClain said in a statement.

Jones, an ESPN 300 prospect from Richmond, Virginia, enrolled at Florida in January and participated in spring practice.