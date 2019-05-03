Clemson lands No. 24 rated recruit Bowman

Clemson added another top recruit to its 2020 class on Friday when running back DeMarkcus Bowman announced his commitment to the Tigers. Bowman is the No. 24 ranked prospect overall and chose Clemson over Florida and Georgia among others.

Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back from Lakeland high school in Lakeland, Florida and was recruited by nearly every major program across the country. Most recently in his recruitment, he had taken visits to Florida and Clemson with those two teams seemingly battling for his commitment.

Now that he is on board and in Clemson's class, Bowman has helped raise the Tigers' class to another level. Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff now have seven commitments in the class ranked in the top-50 of the ESPN 300.

Clemson has more top-50 commitments than all but two programs have in total ESPN 300 commitments for 2020. Bowman is joined by five-star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, five-star offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes as the top three commitments in this outstanding class.

The staff has 12 total ESPN 300 commitments, which is one behind Alabama's 13 and one more than LSU's 10 commitments.

That number could go up on Monday as ESPN 300 quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the No. 1 ranked pocket-passer in the 2020 class, is announcing his commitment on May 5 with Clemson, Oregon and Mt. San Antonio College as his top three schools. Mt. San Antonio is a junior college outside of Los Angeles.

Whether Uiagalelei joins or not, this is already forming into one of the best recruiting classes for Swinney as head coach at Clemson.