          Texas Tech's Scott out of hospital after shooting

          7:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas Tech defensive lineman John Scott III, 19, who was injured in a shooting near a student apartment complex pool last weekend in Lubbock, Texas, has been released from University Medical Center (UMC), the school announced.

          The Texas Tech medical staff will monitor Scott's recovery, the school said.

          Witnesses told officers that an altercation between several people at the pool escalated before a man opened fire with a gun.

          Asia Devine Jackson, 24, turned himself in the day after the shooting, after police issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

          Scott, a redshirt freshman, and a 19-year-old woman were both hospitalized.

