Rutgers adds Texas Tech grad transfer QB Carter

Rutgers is adding quarterback McLane Carter, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech who started games in 2018.

Carter, who has one season of eligibility remaining, announced his transfer destination Sunday night on Twitter.

He started Texas Tech's season opener but sustained an ankle injury and then assumed a reserve role after he returned. Carter also started the Red Raiders' regular-season finale and remained with the team through spring practice before announcing last month that he would enter the transfer portal.

A junior college transfer, Carter had 677 pass yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in two seasons at Texas Tech.

Rutgers coach Chris Ash did not name a definitive starting quarterback after spring practice but said sophomore Artur Sitkowski ended the session as the team's No. 1 signal-caller. Sitkowski started 11 games in 2018 and struggled, completing 49 percent of his passes with 18 interceptions and four touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights are still awaiting a decision on Boston College transfer Johnny Langan, who is seeking immediate eligibility. They also added quarterback Cole Snyder in the 2019 class.