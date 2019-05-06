Ex-Arkansas WR Pettway going to Iowa State

Graduate transfer La'Michael Pettway, who was Arkansas' leading receiver last season, announced Monday he has committed to play for Iowa State.

"So many feelings & mixed emotions, a lot of praying went into this decision!! All of this was a lot to process but it's reality. I'm not sure exactly what to say, but to the University of Arkansas, The community, My help academically, My parents, even relationships that I've lost before making this decision, I wouldn't be who I am today without you," he said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

"To the fans some happy-some not, I appreciate you guys making my days as a Razorback some to remember. BEING THE FIRST in my immediate family to receive a college degree is more than an accomplishment of mine that I'll forever cherish! With all of that being said @Cyclonefootball let's make it happen."

Pettway had 499 receiving yards last season to lead the Razorbacks. He also had 30 receptions and four touchdown receptions.

The Cyclones need to replace leading receiver Hakeem Butler, who declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. Butler had 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdown catches last season.