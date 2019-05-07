Source: TCU lands former Buckeyes QB Baldwin

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Matthew Baldwin is heading to TCU, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Baldwin entered the transfer portal last month. Ohio State coach Ryan Day told ESPN at the time he believed Baldwin, who is from Austin, Texas, would look to play somewhere closer to home.

247Sports was first to report the transfer.

Baldwin, a freshman, redshirted last season and was poised to be in a competition with sophomore transfer Justin Fields for the Buckeyes' starting quarterback job next season.

"My family and I have prayed and talked a lot about where I belong and what is best for me," Baldwin wrote on social media last month, when explaining his decision to enter the transfer portal. "In the end, we fell like it'd be better for me to step away from Ohio State. I want everyone to know this isn't done out of anger of frustration, but I'm not just a football player."

Baldwin will join a crowded quarterback room at TCU, featuring Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers, last year's part-time starter Michael Collins and Kansas State grad transfer Alex Delton.