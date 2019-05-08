        <
        >

          K-State lands UNC RB Brown as grad transfer

          play
          UNC's Brown scores from 12 yards out (0:26)

          Jordon Brown makes a cut and takes it into the end zone for a North Carolina touchdown. (0:26)

          2:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MANHATTAN, Kan. -- North Carolina running back Jordon Brown is heading to Kansas State, where he will be eligible to play for new coach Chris Klieman immediately as a graduate transfer.

          The former four-star recruit ran for 613 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, but his playing time decreased last year. Brown would have been part of a crowded backfield in Chapel Hill along with Michael Carter and Antonio Williams, so he elected to transfer for his final year.

          The Wildcats had no scholarship running backs returning this season, so there are plenty of carries to go around. Brown will be competing with four freshmen and Ball State transfer James Gilbert for the starting job when fall camp begins.

          Brown announced his decision Tuesday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices