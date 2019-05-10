Georgia adds top-ranked ILB to 2020 class

Georgia added ESPN 300 linebacker Mekhail Sherman to its 2020 class on Thursday when the No. 16-ranked recruit announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Sherman had been considering Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan at one point in his recruitment, but is now part of the Georgia class.

Sherman is a 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., and is the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the class.

The Georgia staff was able to sign the No. 2 inside linebacker, Trezman Marshall, in the 2019 class along with ESPN 300 outside linebackers Nakobe Dean and Rian Davis. That class signed seven ESPN 300 recruits on the defensive side for 2019 and now, with Sherman on board, Georgia has three ESPN 300 defensive commits in 2020.

This was an important commitment for Kirby Smart and his staff as it now gives them five ESPN 300 commitments in the No. 9-ranked class. That's compared to Alabama and Clemson, which have 13 ESPN 300 commitments each, LSU with 10, Notre Dame with seven and four teams holding six apiece.

Georgia has finished No. 1 and 2 in the class rankings over the past two signing classes, so making a run up the rankings now, and in the summer, will be important if the coaches are going to try to get another top-two finish for 2020.