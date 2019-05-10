Source: Top CB leaving UF after dorm complaint

Florida freshman cornerback Chris Steele's name was entered in the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, but Steele had already been back home in California for two weeks, a source told ESPN.

Steele made the decision to leave Florida after requests to change dorm rooms, to separate himself from quarterback Jalon Jones, were not granted. Jones was accused of sexual battery by two women in April in separate incidents that allegedly took place in his apartment on April 6, according to University of Florida Police Department reports.

Steele's name was used in the police reports, since the two were roommates on campus.

A source told ESPN.com that Steele made Florida staff members aware of his complaints about Jones, dating to January, and that multiple complaints were made. What the specific complaints referenced is unknown, but Steele was requesting to be relocated from the dorm.

The Florida staff did not immediately move Steele, and didn't plan to move him until the summer, and when Steele's name was associated with the police reports from Jones' accusation, it exacerbated the concerns Steele had, according to a source.

Florida coach Dan Mullen has tried to reconcile the situation as the former ESPN 300 defensive back, ranked No. 95 in the 2019 class out of St. John Bosco high school in Bellflower, California, was in line to contribute this upcoming season after enrolling early at Florida.

Mullen and his wife, Megan, travelled to Steele's home Wednesday, according to a source, and apologized to Steele, making an effort to have him rejoin the team. Steele returning to the Gators is not out of the question, as a source told ESPN.com that the Steele family thinks very highly of Mullen, but it will be difficult as Steele was traumatized by being associated with the police report.

When Steele went through the recruiting process in the 2019 class, he had committed to USC at one point only to decommit and sign with Florida. He had Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and many other schools on his list, and those schools are likely to be in consideration again if Steele ultimately does decide to not return to the Gators.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff contributed to this report.