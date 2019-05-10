Florida, Texas to play home-and-home in '30-31

Texas and Florida agreed to a non-conference home-and-home football series in 2030 and 2031, the schools announced on Friday.

The Longhorns will travel to Gainesville to meet the Gators on Sept. 7, 2030 and the Gators will travel to Austin on Sept. 6, 2031. The two power programs have meet just three times historically, with the last meeting taking place in 1940.

Texas also added a home-and-home series with Arizona State in 2032 and 2033, meeting in Tempe on Sept. 11, 2032 and in Austin on Sept. 20, 2033. The programs have never met in the regular season and played just once all time in the 2007 Holiday Bowl.

The Longhorns have also canceled two of their three previously-scheduled games with South Florida in 2022 and 2024. The teams will keep a Sept. 5, 2020 meeting on the schedule in Austin. The Bulls are notably coached by former Texas head coach Charlie Strong, who was at the school for three years before being fired following the 2016 season. Texas will pay South Florida $1.9 million as a result of the changes, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Other schedule changes for the Longhorns include adding home games vs. UTEP (Sept. 19, 2020), UTSA (Sept. 17, 2022) and Colorado State (Aug. 31, 2024).