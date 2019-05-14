Ex-Florida CB recruit Steele headed to Oregon

Former Florida cornerback recruit Chris Steele announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Oregon.

I now know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have everything I've ever wanted. I have learned the secret of being content. In any and every situation, I can do all things through GOD who gives me strength...Ready to get to Eugene and ball! #LongLiveBigBruce🖤🦆 pic.twitter.com/QIomrC5L1w — 🌹🖤 (@KinggChris7) May 14, 2019

Steele, a freshman ranked as the No. 95 prospect in the 2019 class, had been in the transfer portal after communication issues arose at Florida.

Steele had complained to Florida staff members about his roommate, quarterback Jalon Jones, who was accused of sexual battery by two women in April, and requested to change dorm rooms. His request was never granted despite the complaints starting back in January when Steele enrolled with the Gators.

The staff did not move Steele, and didn't plan to move him until the summer. When Steele's name was mentioned in police reports regarding the accusation against Jones, it only reinforced Steele's concerns.

Despite Florida coach Dan Mullen flying to Steele's home in California to try to apologize and persuade the freshman defensive back to reconsider, Steele announced his decision to transfer to Oregon.

The Ducks have recruited the state of California heavily, especially in the 2019 class, and recruited Steele in high school. So it wasn't surprising that he chose Oregon, considering the Ducks also landed No. 1-ranked prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux and ESPN 300 recruits Mykael Wright, Mase Funa, Jonah Tauanu'u and Mycah Pittman, all from the state of California.

Steele will try to gain immediate eligibility at Oregon, a source told ESPN, and he will still have four years of eligibility remaining.