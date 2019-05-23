Mack Brown is back at UNC. Can he still run a program?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- BUBBA CUNNINGHAM HAD his kids over to the house in November for a family get-together. They're all in their 20s and, because their dad is the director of athletics at North Carolina, they're all huge Tar Heels fans, prodding for information on the future of the football program.

UNC was wrapping a second straight dreadful season, with a few public relations nightmares on the side, and Cunningham was leaning toward a coaching change. That wasn't the big news though.

Cunningham had spent some time with Mack Brown at the College Football Hall of Fame earlier in the year, where Brown was being inducted, and he was amazed at the way the 67-year-old coach worked the crowd. Brown could still charm them, and the litany of former players -- NFL royalty, college stars, big names from Brown's time at Texas and his decade at North Carolina -- all gravitated to Brown. They loved him.

A few weeks later, Brown was invited back to UNC, where he was introduced at halftime of a Heels' basketball game. The crowd roared. It had been 20 years since Brown last coached in Chapel Hill, but he was still a beloved figure.

And so an idea took root for Cunningham, rattling around in his head throughout another lost football season, slowly growing into a fully realized vision. He wanted to bring Mack back.

The response from his kids was resounding.

"No way."

"Don't do it."

"It can't work."

Cunningham saw all the charm, the history, the gravitas of a Hall of Fame coach roaming the sidelines. His kids saw a guy five years removed from his last coaching job looking to start a renovation project after most guys in this profession are eying retirement.

Cunningham pulled the trigger, returning Brown to Carolina blue for the first time since 1997. Then came the job of selling everyone else on the idea that this was a progressive decision, not a nostalgia tour.

"That's when I realized, guys my age, they're going to think it's great," Cunningham said. "Fans between 35 and 55, I'm going to have some work to do. And the 25-35 group, I really have a big challenge."

THERE'S A REASON for the skepticism surrounding Brown's return to North Carolina. Other icons have tried it -- Johnny Majors, Bill Snyder, John Robinson, Bill Walsh and, in the ACC's recent history, Bobby Petrino -- with mixed results. None of those coaches were away as long as Brown nor as old as Brown is now upon their return. He's in uncharted waters.

At 67, Brown is the fourth-oldest coach in FBS and the oldest leading a Power 5 team (by three months over Nick Saban). When last he coached a college game (at Texas in 2013), Twitter was still capped at 140 characters, Snapchat was in its infancy and UNC's incoming freshmen were in seventh grade.

Times have changed. UNC is betting Brown can keep pace.

Mack Brown explains why he returned to coach at UNC and expresses the excitement he feels to help the players win and grow as individuals.

The first test came on Day 1 with his team. A beleaguered group of Tar Heels filled the team meeting room to meet their new coach. They knew Brown, of course. They'd seen him on TV as an ESPN analyst, mingled with him when Brown visited campus from time to time. But now he was at the front of the room, introducing a new era for a team that had won just two Power 5 games in two years.

Crickets.

What was there to say? This team was beaten down, and Brown's hire felt like a nod toward the past, not hope for the future. So Brown started asking questions.

What happened to turn an 11-win team four years ago into a lost cause in the ACC Coastal?

Brown had his own ideas. He has since lamented the lack of depth, the voids on the recruiting trail, and his staff is currently evaluating tape on every injury -- and there were a lot of them -- suffered by a UNC player over the past two seasons to figure out how to stay healthy.

But the players had their thoughts, too. Slowly, they began to speak up.

The cafeteria food was too greasy. The players' lounge lacked much in the way of entertainment. The locker rooms needed a facelift.

Got it. Done. Fixed.

A meeting Cunningham figured might last 10 minutes went on for an hour. Brown was here to help, and the players were thrilled.

"There was an immediate change, a positive outlook," lineman Charlie Heck said. "You could feel the energy he's bringing. People have gotten that encouragement to spark some life into the team, and that's been huge."

Before the meeting wrapped, however, Brown reminded his team that all those those he promised would come with a price tag.

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham (right) knows he has to convince younger fans on the Mack hire. Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP

"We're going to give you everything that we possibly can within NCAA rules," Brown told them. "Here's what you've gotta give us -- your effort, a good attitude, and mental toughness. And then, you'll develop confidence. Then you'll learn to finish. That's how you win games."

TIM BREWSTER HAS MADE THE rounds since he first worked with Brown at UNC in the 1990s, from head coach at Minnesota to championship-winning recruiting guru at Florida State, but North Carolina always felt like home, so that's where he built his dream house.

Brewster and his wife were relaxing in the pool there, enjoying a beer and talking wistfully about a day when they might really retire and enjoy the place full time when the phone buzzed. It was Brown. Brewster answered.

"We've got unfinished business," Brown said.

By the time Brewster, who was on Texas A&M's staff last year, hung up the phone, his wife had already pieced together the details, and her eyes welled with tears. They were going home.

Getting the band back together was an easy decision for Brewster, but that didn't mean he knew if the old guard could still make great music. He loved Brown, but recruiting is a tough game, and building a program takes energy. Brewster had longed to return to UNC, but he didn't want this to be a way to ease comfortably into retirement.

"I hadn't been with Mack in a long time," Brewster said. "I wondered where his head was at. Where's the juice at?"

It was, after all, the recruiting that rankled fans the most during those final years at Texas. Or, more specifically, recruiting quarterbacks. Brown missed out on Jameis Winston and Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III and Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield, all of whom thought higher of Texas than Brown seemed to think of them.

Brown hates this critique. He landed his share of talent, but injuries and bad luck kept that potential from blossoming at Texas, and plenty of other folks missed out on Manziel and Mayfield, too. He's quick to note that the past two Heisman winners were transfers. Recruiting a great QB clearly isn't an easy job.

"I think everybody that doesn't end well has quarterback issues," Brown said.