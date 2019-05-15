Clemson reserve LB Smith looking to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson Tigers reserve linebacker Shaq Smith is looking to leave the Tigers' football program.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Smith has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal with intentions to leave. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith is from Baltimore, Maryland, and was considered a five-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in 2016.

Smith was a backup as a redshirt sophomore last season and had 16 tackles, including a sack, over 15 games.

Smith spent this spring competing for a starting linebacker spot and was praised by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for his leadership at a position that lost two starters off its national championship squad.

Smith graduated earlier this month and would have two years of college eligibility remaining.