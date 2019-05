TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested in Huntsville, Texas, on Tuesday on felony drug charges.

Olonilua faces third-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

"We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it," a TCU spokesperson said in a statement.

Olonilua rushed for 635 yards last year, including 194 on 32 carries in TCU's bowl win over Cal.