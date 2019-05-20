ESPN 300 D tackle Carter commits to Georgia

ESPN 300 defensive tackle Jalen Carter announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. The No. 34 ranked recruit overall, Carter chose the Dawgs over Alabama and Clemson, the other two schools in his top-three.

The No. 3 ranked prospect in the state of Florida, Carter is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman out of Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. He is also the third best defensive tackle in the class and is a big addition up front for Georgia.

Carter is the second ESPN 300 defensive lineman in the class, joined by Nazir Stackhouse, the No. 243 ranked prospect out of Decatur, Georgia.

I am 100% committed to University of Georgia 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/Au3dDhNC9F — Jalen Carter (@Jalen2rawcarter) May 20, 2019

Maybe more importantly, though, Carter is the fifth ESPN 300 commitment for Georgia since the start of April in what has been a snowball effect of commitments coming in for the Dawgs. In fact, all but one of Georgia's commits ranked in the top 300 have committed since March, making for a busy spring for the coaching staff.

Quarterback Carson Beck was the first spring commitment that kicked things off and was followed by cornerback Jalen Kimber and offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

Georgia has climbed the recruiting rankings from the No. 9 ranked class on May 3, all the way up to the No. 4 class in the current standings. The seven ESPN 300 commitments is tied for fourth most of any program with Notre Dame and Florida.