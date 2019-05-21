        <
          Alabama lands another prize WR recruit for '20

          8:51 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          The recruiting race between Alabama and Clemson got a little tighter Monday when the Crimson Tide landed ESPN 300 wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell. The commitment gives Alabama 14 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2020 class, which again ties Clemson for most of any program.

          Jones-Bell is the 90th-ranked prospect in the country and the No. 12 receiver in the class. Hailing from Carol City High School in Miami, Jones-Bell is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and is the fourth ESPN 300 receiver in the class for Alabama.

          He joins Dazalin Worsham, ranked 188 overall, Javon Baker and Traeshon Holden, as well as four-star tight end Caden Clark, as future offensive weapons.

          Alabama has been going back and forth with Clemson for the top-ranked class and is currently sitting behind the Tigers at No. 2 overall. This commitment is likely not enough to push the Crimson Tide ahead, but there is plenty of time for Alabama to continue trying.

          The class is led by five-star defensive end Chris Braswell, the No. 5 recruit overall, and ESPN 300 athlete Drew Sanders, ranked No. 37, who recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Alabama and will play the Jack position for the Crimson Tide.

