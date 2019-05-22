Source: A&M DC joins $2M club with new deal

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has agreed to a new three-year contract with the school that will pay him $2.1 million annually, a source told ESPN.

The Dallas Morning News first reported Elko's new contract.

Elko, in his second season on Jimbo Fisher's staff with the Aggies, joins LSU's Dave Aranda, Clemson's Brent Venables and Auburn's Kevin Steele as defensive coordinators earning at least $2 million annually.

Elko, 42, came to Texas A&M after serving as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2017, and agreed to a three-year contract.

He also has held coordinator posts at Wake Forest, Bowling Green, Hofstra and Fordham.

The Penn alum interviewed for the head-coaching vacancy at Temple last year but opted to remain at Texas A&M.