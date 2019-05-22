UF loses LB Johnson to Pitt; Jackson enters portal

The Florida Gators are down two linebackers with starting experience after Kylan Johnson joined Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer and Rayshad Jackson entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Wednesday.

Pitt announced the addition of Johnson, who started nine games and appeared in 33 for the Gators between 2016 and 2018. The Dallas native will have one year of eligibility left with the Panthers after recording 83 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and a sack, for Florida.

"He can play either outside linebacker position and is a great fit for our scheme," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "Kylan's experience and athleticism will be immediate assets for our linebacker group."

Jackson appeared in all 13 games for Florida in 2018, starting three contests and recording 36 tackles. The Miami native redshirted in 2015 and played as a reserve linebacker and on special teams in 2016 and 2017.

Jackson, who finished spring practice third on Florida's depth chart at inside linebacker, will be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility for the 2019 season.