Alabama, South Florida to start series in 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama and South Florida will start a three-game football series in the 2023 season.

The schools announced Thursday that they'll play on Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. They'll meet in Tuscaloosa the following season on Sept. 7, 2024, and again on Sept. 12, 2026.

Alabama and South Florida have met once before. The Crimson Tide won 40-17 in 2003 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said South Florida coach Charlie Strong "has built a strong program." Saban said "playing this kind of competition only makes our team better."

Alabama opens next season against Duke on Aug. 31 in Atlanta. South Florida opens a day earlier against Wisconsin at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.